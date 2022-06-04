Winnipeg Police looking for 63-year-old woman from Unicity area

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old female, Sandra Mclaughlin who has been diagnosed with Dementia.

Officials say McLaughin was abducted in her blue 2012 Jeep Patriot bearing MB licence plate KXR 852 in the Unicity area of the city early Saturday morning. The Jeep has a dent in the driver’s side door by the handle and rust on the tire rims. It also have partial “Class A” service decals on it.

McLaughin is five-foot-seven, with a slightly heavier build, long black and white hair, and is wearing a grey hoodie.

A male suspect has been described as 6-foot-tall, with dark hair, wearing a grey jacket, dark colored shorts, hoodie with white writing, sandals and white gloves.

Male suspect spotted on camera. Winnipeg Police

The Winnipeg Police Service activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person is reported as missing.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for McLaughlin’s well-being and is asking anyone with any information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.