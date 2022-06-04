Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Winnipeg Police looking for 63-year-old woman from Unicity area

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 6:16 am
Sarah McLaughlin was abducted early Saturday morning.
Sarah McLaughlin was abducted ealry Saturday morning. Winnipeg Police

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old female, Sandra Mclaughlin who has been diagnosed with Dementia.

Officials say McLaughin was abducted in her blue 2012 Jeep Patriot bearing MB licence plate KXR 852 in the Unicity area of the city early Saturday morning. The Jeep has a dent in the driver’s side door by the handle and rust on the tire rims. It also have partial “Class A” service decals on it.

McLaughin is five-foot-seven, with a slightly heavier build, long black and white hair, and is wearing a grey hoodie.

A male suspect has been described as 6-foot-tall, with dark hair, wearing a grey jacket, dark colored shorts, hoodie with white writing, sandals and white gloves.

Trending Stories
Male suspect spotted on camera.
Male suspect spotted on camera. Winnipeg Police

The Winnipeg Police Service activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person is reported as missing.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for McLaughlin’s well-being and is asking anyone with any information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagmissing person tagMissing Woman tagDementia tagSilver Alert tagunicity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers