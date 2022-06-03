Toronto Argonauts earn walk-off win over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats earned a walk-off win to open the CFL preseason last week, but the tables were turned Friday night in their exhibition finale.

Boris Bede kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Toronto Argonauts to an 18-17 win over the Ticats in Guelph, Ont.

It was Bede’s fourth field goal of the game and avenged Toronto’s loss last week against Montreal.

The Tiger-Cats walked off with a win last Saturday when Tadhg Leader kicked a game-winning field goal on the last play of the game at Tim Hortons Field, but the Cats could not hold on to a 17-15 lead late in the game.

Ticats QB Jamie Newman threw a 34-yard touchdown to Anthony Johnson in the third quarter to put Hamilton ahead 16-15 and Lawrence Woods opened the scoring for Hamilton at Alumni Stadium with an electrifying 99-yard punt return for a touchdown about six minutes into the contest.

Seth Small converted his third field goal attempt of the preseason when he kicked a 51-yarder in the second quarter that put Hamilton ahead 10-6.

Toronto’s only touchdown came from QB Chad Kelly who tossed a six-yard strike to Isaiah Wright that put the Argos ahead 15-10.

Hamilton will open the regular season on the road against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on June 11.