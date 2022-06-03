Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with homicide of Port Moody, B.C.’s Trina Hunt

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 8:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Trina Hunt: Family still searching for answers one year later' Trina Hunt: Family still searching for answers one year later
WATCH: Jan.18 marks one year since Trina Hunt, a 48-year-old woman from Port Moody, was declared missing. In March 2021, after a massive search, her body was found in Hope. The investigation remains active, and Hunt's family continues to wait for answers. Rumina Daya reports – Jan 18, 2022

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Port Moody, B.C.’s Trina Hunt, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed.

No charges have been laid, IHIT wrote in an emailed statement, and as such, it will not reveal the man’s identity.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no further details can be provided,” said Sgt. David Lee on Friday.

Port Moody police are seen outside Trina Hunt's home on June 3, 2022, the same day the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed one man has been arrested in connection with the case. View image in full screen
Port Moody police are seen outside Trina Hunt’s home on June 3, 2022, the same day the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed one man has been arrested in connection with the case. Submitted

Read more: One year since Trina Hunt reported missing; many questions about homicide remain

Hunt was 48 years old when she was reported missing by her husband Iain on Jan. 18, 2021, who said he’s seen her that morning.

Her remains were found by a member of the public south of Silver Creek in Hope more than two months later, after an extensive search by official crews and community volunteers.

Global News has reached out to Hunt’s family for comment on this story.

Click to play video: 'Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil' Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil
Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil – Nov 29, 2021

 

Hunt’s cousins have previously said Iain told the family they were visiting a campground in Hope the weekend of Jan. 15, 2021, adding that they were on a digital detox, so Hunt couldn’t be reached by phone.

She was last seen on surveillance footage four days before she was reported missing.

The investigation into Hunt’s case is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

More to come…

