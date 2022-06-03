Two teens arrested after man found with ‘significant slash wound’ in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens were arrested and released after a man was found suffering from a “significant slash wound” to his arm near the North Vancouver SeaBus terminal on Wednesday.

Officers found the 26-year-old victim around 145 Chadwick Court just after 9:15 p.m., provided first aid and called paramedics, who brought him to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects had fled the scene before their arrival, police said in a Friday news release, but officers later found two boys — 13 and 17 — who met witness descriptions by Main Street and Highway 1.

“They were each found to be in possession of machetes, and were arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,” wrote Sgt. Peter Devries of the North Vancouver RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“The two youths have since been released into the custody of their guardians, on conditions that include not to possess any weapons and not to go to the area around Lonsdale Quay.”

0:35 Police investigating after woman stabbed inside busy Surrey Superstore Police investigating after woman stabbed inside busy Surrey Superstore

Police are asking anyone information about the altercation, believed to involve up to five people near the Chadwick Court address, to contact the detachment at 604-985-1311.

Those with CCTV cameras or dash-cam videos are asked to check for possible evidence between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on June 1, east on East Esplanade from Lonsdale Avenue to St. George’s Avenue, and north on St. George’s Avenue from East Esplanade to East 2nd Street.