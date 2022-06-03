Central Alberta wildfire prompts evacuation of area near gas plant

Send this page to someone via email

Evacuations were underway in an area north of a gas facility located west of Red Deer, Alta., on Friday afternoon because of a wildfire burning in the area.

“There is a wildfire north of Crimson Lake,” Clearwater County officials said in an emergency alert issued at 3:42 p.m. “Alberta Wildfire has begun to evacuate north of the Ferrier Gas Plant on Buster Creek Road, north and north west five kilometres.

“To evacuate heading north, travel on Buster Creek Road to O’Chiese Road, west on O’Chiese road to Sunchild Road, south on Sunchild Road to Highway 11.”

County officials added that Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Services and provincial wildfire crews with air support were at the scene.

More to come…

Related News School evacuated Friday as huge fire rages in northwest Calgary