Fire

Central Alberta wildfire prompts evacuation of area near gas plant

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 6:51 pm
A photo of a wildfire approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on June 3, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo of a wildfire approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on June 3, 2022. CREDIT: Twitter/Alberta Wildfire

Evacuations were underway in an area north of a gas facility located west of Red Deer, Alta., on Friday afternoon because of a wildfire burning in the area.

“There is a wildfire north of Crimson Lake,” Clearwater County officials said in an emergency alert issued at 3:42 p.m. “Alberta Wildfire has begun to evacuate north of the Ferrier Gas Plant on Buster Creek Road, north and north west five kilometres.

“To evacuate heading north, travel on Buster Creek Road to O’Chiese Road, west on O’Chiese road to Sunchild Road, south on Sunchild Road to Highway 11.”

County officials added that Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Services and provincial wildfire crews with air support were at the scene.

More to come…

