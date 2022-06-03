Metrolinx alerts users of potential delays with weekend GO service to and from Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for Metrolinx is alerting those headed to and away from Toronto this weekend to be prepared for delays due to a long list of disruptions around the Golden Horseshoe.

Closures on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Gardiner Expressway, construction on the Barrie GO Line, hourly service on the Lakeshore West GO Line and partial closures of the TTC’s subway are at the forefront of the issues requiring some patience.

“Whether you’re driving or planning on taking transit, our number one message to travellers this weekend: please give yourself plenty of extra time to safely get to your destination,” said Anne Marie Aikins with Metrolinx.

Lakeshore West GO Trains are operating June 4 and 5 on an hourly basis to aid a construction project at Exhibition GO Station. The nixing of some routes likely will result in more passengers and train delays on the Niagara–Hamilton–Union route.

Metrolinx weekend train routes to and from Barrie will not be travelling between Downsview Park and Union Station Saturday and Sunday.

Riders will need to use the TTC subway from Downsview to reach downtown or venture to Barrie both days.

Trains will also only be running north to Allendale Waterfront every three hours, Saturday and Sunday.

Extra bus service is available from Aurora and East Gwillimbury to Union Station.

GO buses will also be diverting around closures on the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP starting Sunday morning.

A construction closure on Lake Shore Boulevard will also slow GO bus routes on the weekend.

