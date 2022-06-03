Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Traffic

Metrolinx alerts users of potential delays with weekend GO service to and from Toronto

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 4:40 pm
A long list of road closures and transit disruptions June 4 and 5 are likely to slow GO transit routes to and from Toronto, according to Metrolinx. View image in full screen
A long list of road closures and transit disruptions June 4 and 5 are likely to slow GO transit routes to and from Toronto, according to Metrolinx. Andrew Graham / Global News

A spokesperson for Metrolinx is alerting those headed to and away from Toronto this weekend to be prepared for delays due to a long list of disruptions around the Golden Horseshoe.

Closures on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Gardiner Expressway, construction on the Barrie GO Line, hourly service on the Lakeshore West GO Line and partial closures of the TTC’s subway are at the forefront of the issues requiring some patience.

“Whether you’re driving or planning on taking transit, our number one message to travellers this weekend: please give yourself plenty of extra time to safely get to your destination,” said Anne Marie Aikins with Metrolinx.

Lakeshore West GO Trains are operating June 4 and 5 on an hourly basis to aid a construction project at Exhibition GO Station. The nixing of some routes likely will result in more passengers and train delays on the Niagara–Hamilton–Union route.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Parts of Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, DVP to close Sunday for ‘Bike for Brain Health’ event

Metrolinx weekend train routes to and from Barrie will not be travelling between Downsview Park and Union Station Saturday and Sunday.

Riders will need to use the TTC subway from Downsview to reach downtown or venture to Barrie both days.

Trains will also only be running north to Allendale Waterfront every three hours, Saturday and Sunday.

Extra bus service is available from Aurora and East Gwillimbury to Union Station.

GO buses will also be diverting around closures on the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP starting Sunday morning.

A construction closure on Lake Shore Boulevard will also slow GO bus routes on the weekend.

Click to play video: '58 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Canada, Tam says' 58 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Canada, Tam says
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagMetrolinx tagToronto traffic tagBarrie news tagroad closures tagToronto News tagRoad Construction tagGO Trains tagTransit news tagtravel to barrie tagtravel to hamilton tagtravel to troronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers