Traffic

Parts of Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, DVP to close Sunday for ‘Bike for Brain Health’ event

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 11:48 am
Late afternoon traffic on DVP Northbound on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Toronto. View image in full screen
Late afternoon traffic on DVP Northbound on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway in Toronto will be closed beginning early Sunday for the “Bike for Brain Health” event.

Toronto police said that beginning at 2 a.m., the Gardiner will be closed from South Kingsway to the DVP.

The DVP will be closed from the Gardiner to York Mills Road.

Road closures will also be implemented in the area around Exhibition Place.

“Due to the extensive road closures, motorists can expect significant delays in the downtown core, particularly on arterial roadways. Alternative routes and public transportation are strongly recommended,” police said.

GO Transit said some of their bus routes will be diverted due to the closures.

All closures are expected to be lifted by 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Baycrest’s Bike for Brain Health event, aimed at defeating dementia, kicks off at 6 a.m. at Exhibition Place.

The event’s route map. View image in full screen
The event’s route map. Bikeforbrainhealth.ca
