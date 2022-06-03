Parts of Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, DVP to close Sunday for ‘Bike for Brain Health’ event

Send this page to someone via email

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway in Toronto will be closed beginning early Sunday for the “Bike for Brain Health” event.

Toronto police said that beginning at 2 a.m., the Gardiner will be closed from South Kingsway to the DVP.

The DVP will be closed from the Gardiner to York Mills Road.

Road closures will also be implemented in the area around Exhibition Place.

“Due to the extensive road closures, motorists can expect significant delays in the downtown core, particularly on arterial roadways. Alternative routes and public transportation are strongly recommended,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

GO Transit said some of their bus routes will be diverted due to the closures.

All closures are expected to be lifted by 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Baycrest’s Bike for Brain Health event, aimed at defeating dementia, kicks off at 6 a.m. at Exhibition Place.

View image in full screen The event’s route map. Bikeforbrainhealth.ca