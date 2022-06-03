Halifax police say $15,000 worth of perfume stolen from pharmacy in 1 week

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax have released photos of what they say is a suspect in a perfume robbery that happened at a pharmacy in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP say that just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a man who spoke to staff at a pharmacy on Forrest Hills Parkway, stole 20 bottles of perfume valued at $1,400.

According to a Friday release, the man was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a dark ball cap and sneakers.

This wasn’t a new occurrence at the store. Police said the same pharmacy was already robbed in the past week — losing $15,000-worth of perfume in total.

RCMP are continuing the investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact police.

