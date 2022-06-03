Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Halifax police say $15,000 worth of perfume stolen from pharmacy in 1 week

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 2:55 pm
Halifax police say $15,000 worth of perfume stolen from pharmacy in 1 week - image View image in full screen
Nova Scotia RCMP

Police in Halifax have released photos of what they say is a suspect in a perfume robbery that happened at a pharmacy in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP say that just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a man who spoke to staff at a pharmacy on Forrest Hills Parkway, stole 20 bottles of perfume valued at $1,400.

According to a Friday release, the man was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a dark ball cap and sneakers.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax police charge man in 2020 sexual assault at bus shelter

This wasn’t a new occurrence at the store. Police said the same pharmacy was already robbed in the past week — losing $15,000-worth of perfume in total.

RCMP are continuing the investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMP tagPharmacy Robbery tagPharmacy Robbed tagsuspect photo tagperfume robbery tagcole harbour pharmacy tagforrest hills pharmacy tagperfume stolen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers