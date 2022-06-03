Winnipeg homicide suspect busted in Toronto, police say

It took a trip to Toronto to find him, but Winnipeg police say they have arrested the suspect in a May 4 homicide.
Homicide investigators flew to Toronto on Thursday to pick up Neigel Ryan Noel, 53, in connection with the killing of Scott Matthew Catcheway, 39.
Noel was believed to have fled the city after an argument with the victim at a Young Street residence that escalated to a fatal shooting.
He is now in custody facing a second-degree murder charge and a pair of firearms offences.
