Winnipeg homicide suspect busted in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It took a trip to Toronto to find him, but Winnipeg police say they have arrested the suspect in a May 4 homicide.

Homicide investigators flew to Toronto on Thursday to pick up Neigel Ryan Noel, 53, in connection with the killing of Scott Matthew Catcheway, 39.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify Young Street homicide victim

Noel was believed to have fled the city after an argument with the victim at a Young Street residence that escalated to a fatal shooting.

He is now in custody facing a second-degree murder charge and a pair of firearms offences.

1:26 ‘It’s a number we’re not proud of’: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May ‘It’s a number we’re not proud of’: Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May – May 17, 2022

Advertisement