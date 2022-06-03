RCMP, STARS on scene of serious crash near Okotoks

Send this page to someone via email

One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash near Okotoks Friday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. Okotoks RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2A. Turner Valley RCMP, Fire and EMS also attended the crash scene.

An adult woman and lone occupant of a passenger vehicle was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to Foothills Medica Centre in Calgary in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, an adult man and lone occupant in the other passenger vehicle was transported by ground ambulance also to Foothills Medica Centre in Calgary in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Police expect Highway 2A between 434 Avenue east and 466 Avenue east will be closed for several hours as the RCMP Collision Analyst along with local RCMP as they continue their investigation.

As of 11:19 a.m. motorists were asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.