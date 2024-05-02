Menu

Crime

Parkland County man facing child luring, sexual assault charges: RCMP

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Parkland County have charged a 29-year-old year man after receiving a complaint of child luring and sexual assault involving a youth. View image in full screen
RCMP in Parkland County have charged a 29-year-old year man after receiving a complaint of child luring and sexual assault involving a youth, and police believe there may be additional victims.

Police said their investigation began on April 22 and included a search of a home and vehicle in Edmonton.

According to RCMP, the man was arrested and charged two days later.

Kendrik Bozman, 29, faces several charges including sexual assault, sexual interference and luring a child.

Police said they are also investigating the possibility that there could be additional victims in Alberta.

RCMP said the victim and the suspect were not known to each other and allege Bozman used a Snapchat profile, named “Dagshelgr,” to lure his victim.

Police are reminding parents to speak to their children about internet safety.

RCMP said it’s not “uncommon for perpetrators to utilize alternative social media platforms and different user names.”

Police said the ZEBRA Centre for Child and Youth Advocacy helped with the investigation and is providing support to the family and the victim.

Bozman is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on May 8.

Families can also visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website for additional resources.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or has additional information, is being asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

