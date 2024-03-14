B.C. man detained in child-luring case after being arrested four times in a month

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man facing child-luring charges, arrested four times in less than a month, has now been ordered to remain in custody.

Peter Andrew Wehren was first arrested on Feb. 21 in Steveston Community Park and charged with two counts of telecommunication with a person under 16 through the Snapchat app.

In just over two weeks, Wehren allegedly breached his bail conditions three times, which included going to public parks where youth are present, possessing or consuming alcohol and failing to report to his bail supervisor.

Just two days after Wehren was first detained and released, he was picked up on Feb. 23 for failing to comply with conditions.

Less than a week later, on Feb. 29, he was granted bail for a second time, then a few days later, on March 3, he was arrested again.

A day later, on March 4, Wehren was released on bail for a third time and again breached his conditions.

He was apprehended in Vancouver on March 8 on an outstanding warrant.

Wehren appeared by video on Thursday when a judge decided not to release him after considering submissions from the prosecution and defence.

He now faces nine charges in total.

Richmond RCMP told Global News they have identified other youth who may have been in contact with the accused but a publication ban covers their identities.

Wehren is due back in Richmond Provincial Court on April 3.