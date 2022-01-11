Menu

Comments

Crime

3 charged after violent 2021 kidnapping west of Edmonton: Parkland County RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 9:17 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
File: An RCMP officer. Courtesty: RCMP

Three people have been arrested and charged nearly 10 months after a women was found in life-threatening condition on a country road west of Edmonton.

On Mar. 20, 2021, RCMP received a report of a seriously injured woman found on a rural road somewhere in Parkland County.

The 39-year-old was taken in an ambulance to the hospital with critical injuries. She has since been released and is recovering.

RCMP said its preliminary investigation revealed the woman had been kidnapped from Alexander First Nation, located north of Spruce Grove, prior to being assaulted.

Read more: Alberta RCMP review 45-year-old cold case homicide of Edmonton-area teen

After a lengthy investigation, Parkland RCMP arrested and charged three people from Edmonton.

Shayla Louise Rattlesnake, 32, Jason Tyler Bruno, 24, and Venessia Katelynn Cardinal, 28, have all been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

All three suspects are currently in custody, RCMP said on Tuesday.

Cardinal is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on Jan. 12 in Stony Plain. Rattlesnake and Bruno are also set to appear at Stony Plain Provincial Court on Jan. 19.

RCMP said the victim’s name will not be released and since the matter is now before the courts, no further updates are anticipated.

