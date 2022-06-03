SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Here’s how some prominent candidates fared in the Ontario election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2022 12:13 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford hold press conference after election win

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Doug Downey, Attorney General, elected in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, elected in Bay of Quinte.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board, elected in Brampton South.

Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General, elected in Dufferin-Caledon.

Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, elected in Etobicoke Centre.

Read more: Ontario Progressive Conservatives win another majority government

Doug Ford, Premier and Leader of Progressive Conservative Party; Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, elected in Etobicoke North.

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, elected in Huron-Bruce.

Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, elected in Kanata-Carleton.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, elected in Kenora-Rainy River.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, elected in King-Vaughan.

Read more: ‘Time for me to pass the torch’: Andrea Horwath stepping down as Ontario NDP leader

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, elected in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, elected in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

Paul Calandra, Minister of Leg. Affairs, elected in Markham-Stouffville.

Parm Gill, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, elected in Milton.

Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government, elected in Mississauga East-Cooksville.

Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, elected in Mississauga-Streetsville.

Read more: Steven Del Duca fails to win provincial seat, resigns as Ontario Liberal leader

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, elected in Nepean.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; Chair of Cabinet, elected in Nipissing.

David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, elected in Northumberland-Peterborough South.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, elected in Pickering-Uxbridge.

Ross Romano, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, elected in Sault Ste. Marie.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford wins Ontario election' Doug Ford wins Ontario election

Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, elected in Scarborough North.

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, elected in Simcoe North.

Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, elected in Vaughan-Woodbridge; defeated Steven Del Duca (LIB), Leader of Liberal Party of Ontario.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation; Minister of Francophone Affairs, elected in York-Simcoe.

Green Party of Ontario

Mike Schreiner, Leader of Green Party of Ontario, elected in Guelph.

New Democratic Party of Ontario

Andrea Horwath, Leader of New Democratic Party of Ontario, elected in Hamilton Centre.

Ontario Liberal Party

Steven Del Duca, Leader of Liberal Party of Ontario, defeated in Vaughan-Woodbridge by Michael Tibollo (PC), Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
