Crime

Peterborough man faces sexual assault charge in case involving family member: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 11:59 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on sexual assault charges following an investigation. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a number of sexual assault charges involving a family member.

The Peterborough Police Service said that earlier this year, members of the sex crimes unit launched an investigation after receiving information about a series of “ongoing sexual assaults” between the victim and a family member.

Police on Friday said they arrested a 58-year-old Peterborough man.

The man was charged with sexual interference, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching.

Trending Stories

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 16.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this case, the name of the accused will not be released, police said.

