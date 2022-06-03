Menu

Canada

Gas up 5.5 cents across N.S., now at $2.08 per litre for regular self serve

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 8:04 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: June 3' Global News Morning Halifax: June 3
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

The pump price for gasoline has jumped up again in Nova Scotia, this time by 5.5 cents per litre.

This comes after prices slightly went down in the last two weeks of May, to sit at around $2.03 the weeks of May 20 and May 27.

That was down from $2.08 since the province last invoked its interrupter clause to adjust the price of gasoline on May 17, when it went up by 9.5 cents to a record high price.

Read more: N.S. gas up 9.5 cents for new record price as interrupter clause invoked

After Friday morning’s spike, Nova Scotians are again paying a minimum of $2.08 per litre for regular self serve.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gas at the pump, at a minimum $2.10 per litre.

The cost of diesel at the pump is also up as of Friday, by 2.5 cents to $1.99 per litre.

The higher prices come in part because of supply chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the reopening of the economy leading to a higher demand for gasoline.

— With files from Alex Cooke. 

