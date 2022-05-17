N.S. gas up 9.5 cents for new record price as interrupter clause invoked

Send this page to someone via email

Gas is up another 9.5 cents as of Tuesday in Nova Scotia in yet another record price.

The jump comes as the province’s utility and review board invoked its interrupter clause to change the cost of gasoline overnight.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of gasoline,” the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said in a Monday release.

The change comes just four days after gas prices reached a new high — reaching $2 per litre in some parts of the province.

As of Tuesday, all Nova Scotians are paying a minimum of 208 cents per litre at the pump for regular self-serve.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gasoline, now at a minimum 210 cents per litre.

Diesel was not affected by the interrupter clause, though it already rose last Friday by 4.5 cents.

The higher prices come in part because of supply chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the reopening of the economy leading to a higher demand for gasoline.

— With files from Alex Cooke.