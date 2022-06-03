Haldimand-Norfolk elects independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady

Send this page to someone via email

An Independent candidate is set to represent Haldimand Norfolk at Queen’s Park.

Bobbi Ann Brady pulled off a win in the 2022 Ontario Election dumping Progressive Conservative candidate and Haldimand mayor Ken Hewitt by just over 2,000 votes on Thursday.

She picked up 35 per cent of the estimated 45,000 votes cast in the county on June 2. Hewitt had just 30 per cent.

Support for the campaign came from former PC MPP Toby Barrett who opted not to seek an eighth term in April.

IT’S ELECTION DAY

… polls are open 9 am until 9 pm !! pic.twitter.com/3BaSP8pFXU — Toby Barrett (@TobyBarrettHN) June 2, 2022

Brady, a former executive assistant of Barrett, is now the only Independent MPP-elect in Ontario.

Hewitt stepped down from his duties as mayor on May 1 to pursue the provincial office.

Coun. Bernie Corbett is serving as deputy mayor in his absence.