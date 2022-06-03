Menu

Politics

Haldimand-Norfolk elects independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 4:29 am
Independent MPP Bobbi Ann Brady will represent residents of Haldimand-Norfolk at Queens park after winning the riding in the 2022 Ontario election. View image in full screen
Independent MPP Bobbi Ann Brady will represent residents of Haldimand-Norfolk at Queens park after winning the riding in the 2022 Ontario election. Ontario PCs

An Independent candidate is set to represent Haldimand Norfolk at Queen’s Park.

Bobbi Ann Brady pulled off a win in the 2022 Ontario Election dumping Progressive Conservative candidate and Haldimand mayor Ken Hewitt by just over 2,000 votes on Thursday.

She picked up 35 per cent of the estimated 45,000 votes cast in the county on June 2. Hewitt had just 30 per cent.

Read more: Ontario Progressive Conservatives win another majority government

Support for the campaign came from former PC MPP Toby Barrett who opted not to seek an eighth term in April.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Brady, a former executive assistant of Barrett, is now the only Independent MPP-elect in Ontario.

Hewitt stepped down from his duties as mayor on May 1 to pursue the provincial office.

Coun. Bernie Corbett is serving as deputy mayor in his absence.

