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Politics

Decimated B.C. NDP caucus meeting to discuss interim leadership after election loss

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2026 8:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eby’s blunder adds to Canada’s history of early elections backfiring'
Eby’s blunder adds to Canada’s history of early elections backfiring
WATCH: Eby's blunder adds to Canada's history of early elections backfiring
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Members of the decimated B.C. NDP caucus are set to meet at the legislature Thursday to discuss who will be the interim leader of the party after its weekend election defeat.

The caucus has been reduced to 28 members after going into Saturday’s election numbering 47, while the B.C. Conservatives have a crushing two-thirds majority with 63 seats.

Outgoing Premier David Eby announced his resignation as party leader in his election-night concession speech, and it’s not clear if he’ll be at the caucus meeting.

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The outgoing NDP caucus met online on Wednesday.

MLA-elect Niki Sharma is expected to speak to reporters ahead of this morning’s meeting.

Geoff Meggs, who was chief of staff for the late former NDP premier John Horgan, says the next leader faces the “reputational challenge” of proving the party can be trusted with taxpayers’ money.

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Horgan left Eby a $5.7-billion surplus when he stepped aside in 2022, but Eby’s government turned that into a record deficit that’s forecast to hit $14 billion this year.

Meggs said in an interview on Wednesday that while voters want services protected, they also want to see some balance in spending.

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