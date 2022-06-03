Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders defeated in Ontario election

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mark Saunders, the former Toronto police chief who ran as a Progressive Conservative candidate in the Ontario election, failed to secure a seat in the provincial legislature.

Saunders lost to Liberal candidate Stephanie Bowman in the riding of Don Valley West.

Bowman got 43.9 per cent of the vote compared to Saunders’ 38.7 per cent.

Irwin Elman of the NDP got 9.2 per cent, followed by 5.5 per cent for Green Party candidate Sheena Sharp.

Don Valley West riding previously represented by Liberal Kathleen Wynne, who did not run for re-election.

Overall, it was a strong night for the Progressive Conservatives, winning their second consecutive majority government.

Story continues below advertisement

PC candidates were elected in 83 ridings — seven more than in the 2018 election.