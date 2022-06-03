SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders defeated in Ontario election

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 12:35 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: Doug Ford calls for ‘unity’ in victory speech' Ontario Election 2022: Doug Ford calls for ‘unity’ in victory speech

Mark Saunders, the former Toronto police chief who ran as a Progressive Conservative candidate in the Ontario election, failed to secure a seat in the provincial legislature.

Saunders lost to Liberal candidate Stephanie Bowman in the riding of Don Valley West.

Bowman got 43.9 per cent of the vote compared to Saunders’ 38.7 per cent.

Read more: Ontario election 2022 results: Don Valley West

Irwin Elman of the NDP got 9.2 per cent, followed by 5.5 per cent for Green Party candidate Sheena Sharp.

Don Valley West riding previously represented by Liberal Kathleen Wynne, who did not run for re-election.

Overall, it was a strong night for the Progressive Conservatives, winning their second consecutive majority government.

PC candidates were elected in 83 ridings — seven more than in the 2018 election.

