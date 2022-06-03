Ontario election 2022: Recap for London, Ont., ridings

A lot of familiar faces for London, Ont., were seen following the 2022 provincial election on Thursday night.
In a quick turnaround, London had four surrounding ridings in which an incumbent won their re-election as well as a new face to fill in the vacant Elgin-Middlesex-London riding.
Here’s a list of the ridings and the candidates from the 2022 Ontario election:
Elgin-Middlesex-London
Voters in Elgin-Middlesex-London elected Rob Flack of the Progressive Conservative (PC) party as their MPP.
Flack received 51.1 per cent of the riding’s vote, leading NDP Andy Kroeker by 32.9 per cent.
The riding had previously been unrepresented after 3-term PC MPP Jeff Yurek resigned at the end of February, leaving the riding vacant.
He did not seek re-election.
In an interview with Global News, Yurek said his decision to step away from public office came after months of conversations between himself, his wife, his daughter, and members of the community.
“(I) just feel it’s the right time to be leaving public life. I’ve accomplished quite a bit over those 10 years, and I’m very thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to do so,” he said.
In the 2018 Ontario provincial election, Yurek collected 29,264 votes, winning 55.4 per cent of the vote.
He was first elected as MPP in 2011 when he flipped the riding from Liberal to Conservative for the first time since its formation in 1999, held my Liberal MPP Steve Peters.
The 2022 candidates were:
PC Party of Ontario: Rob Flack
Ontario NDP: Andy Kroeker
Ontario Liberal Party: Heather Jackson
Green Party of Ontario: Amanda Stark
Ontario Party: Brigitte Belton
Consensus Ontario: Malichi Malé
New Blue: Matt Millar
Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Plumb
London North Centre
Voters in London North Centre re-elected Terence Kernaghan of the New Democratic Party (NDP) as their MPP.
Kernaghan first took office four years ago after collecting 25,757 votes, winning 47.6 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
In 2022, he collected 16,811 votes for a total of 31.9 per cent.
Kernaghan lead PC Lerry Pribil by a slight margin of only 3,909 votes, equaling 9.1 per cent.
In 2018, this riding marked another seat the NDP’s won at the Liberal’s expense that election year.
Liberals won from 2003 to 2014 with Deb Matthews and the Progressive Conservatives’ (PC) last took the riding when it was created in 1999.
The 2022 candidates were:
Ontario NDP: Terence Kernaghan (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Jerry Pribil
Ontario Liberal Party: Kate Graham
Green Party of Ontario: Carol Dyck
New Blue: Tommy Caldwell
Ontario Party: Darrel Grant
Consensus Ontario: George Le Mac
Freedom Party of Ontario: Paul McKeever
London-Fanshawe
Voters in London-Fanshawe re-elected Teresa Armstrong of the New Democratic Party (NDP) as their MPP.
She collected 16,123 votes for a total of 47.1 per cent.
Armstrong lead PC Jane Kovarikova by 4,899 votes for a total of 14.3 per cent.
Armstrong had held the London-Fanshawe riding since 2011.
Armstrong collected 25,272 votes, winning 55.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
First formed in 1999, the riding was last voted PC from then until 2003 when the Liberal Party took over. From there the riding remained red until Armstrong stepped in back over 10 years ago.
The 2022 candidates were:
Ontario NDP: Teresa Armstrong (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Jane Kovarikova
Ontario Liberal Party: Zeba Hashmi
Green Party of Ontario: Zack Ramsey
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Stephen R Campbell
Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Durnin
Ontario Party: Doug Macdonald
New Blue: Adriana A. Medina
Consensus Ontario: Paul Plumb
London West
Voters in London West re-elected Peggy Sattler of the New Democratic Party (NDP) as their MPP in the 2022 Ontario election.
On Thursday, she collected 45.1 per cent of the votes which equals 22,504 votes in total.
Sattler lead PC Paul Paolatto by 5,624 votes in the riding, equaling about 11.3 per cent.
In the 2018 provincial election, she collected 32,644 votes, winning 55.33 per cent of the vote.
For 10 years, from 2003 to 2013, this riding was held by Liberal Christopher Bently.
The 2022 candidates were:
Ontario NDP: Peggy Sattler (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Paul Paolatto
Ontario Liberal Party: Vanessa Lalonde
Green Party of Ontario: Colleen McCauley
Libertarian: Jacques Y Boudreau
Consensus Ontario: Brad Harness
New Blue: Kristopher Hunt
Freedom Party of Ontario: Mike McMullen
Ontario Party: Cynthia Workman
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
Voters in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex re-elected Monte McNaughton of the Progressive Conservative (PC) party as their MPP.
McNaughton first took office in the riding in 2011 and also stands as the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.
He collected 23,905 votes, winning 59.4 per cent of the vote and leading NDP Vanessa Benoit by 40.9 per cent.
The 2022 candidates were:
PC Party of Ontario: Monte McNaughton (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Vanessa Benoit
Ontario Liberal Party: Bruce Baker
Green Party of Ontario: Wanda Dickey
New Blue: David Barnwell
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Dean Eve
Ontario Party: Aaron Istvan Vegh
