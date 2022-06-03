Ontario election 2022: Recap for London, Ont., ridings

Send this page to someone via email

A lot of familiar faces for London, Ont., were seen following the 2022 provincial election on Thursday night.

In a quick turnaround, London had four surrounding ridings in which an incumbent won their re-election as well as a new face to fill in the vacant Elgin-Middlesex-London riding.

Here’s a list of the ridings and the candidates from the 2022 Ontario election:

Elgin-Middlesex-London

Voters in Elgin-Middlesex-London elected Rob Flack of the Progressive Conservative (PC) party as their MPP.

Flack received 51.1 per cent of the riding’s vote, leading NDP Andy Kroeker by 32.9 per cent.

The riding had previously been unrepresented after 3-term PC MPP Jeff Yurek resigned at the end of February, leaving the riding vacant.

He did not seek re-election.

In an interview with Global News, Yurek said his decision to step away from public office came after months of conversations between himself, his wife, his daughter, and members of the community.

“(I) just feel it’s the right time to be leaving public life. I’ve accomplished quite a bit over those 10 years, and I’m very thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to do so,” he said.

In the 2018 Ontario provincial election, Yurek collected 29,264 votes, winning 55.4 per cent of the vote.

He was first elected as MPP in 2011 when he flipped the riding from Liberal to Conservative for the first time since its formation in 1999, held my Liberal MPP Steve Peters.

The 2022 candidates were:

PC Party of Ontario: Rob Flack

Ontario NDP: Andy Kroeker

Ontario Liberal Party: Heather Jackson

Green Party of Ontario: Amanda Stark

Ontario Party: Brigitte Belton

Consensus Ontario: Malichi Malé

New Blue: Matt Millar

Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Plumb

London North Centre

Voters in London North Centre re-elected Terence Kernaghan of the New Democratic Party (NDP) as their MPP.

Kernaghan first took office four years ago after collecting 25,757 votes, winning 47.6 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

In 2022, he collected 16,811 votes for a total of 31.9 per cent.

Kernaghan lead PC Lerry Pribil by a slight margin of only 3,909 votes, equaling 9.1 per cent.

In 2018, this riding marked another seat the NDP’s won at the Liberal’s expense that election year.

Liberals won from 2003 to 2014 with Deb Matthews and the Progressive Conservatives’ (PC) last took the riding when it was created in 1999.

The 2022 candidates were:

Ontario NDP: Terence Kernaghan (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Jerry Pribil

Ontario Liberal Party: Kate Graham

Green Party of Ontario: Carol Dyck

New Blue: Tommy Caldwell

Ontario Party: Darrel Grant

Consensus Ontario: George Le Mac

Freedom Party of Ontario: Paul McKeever

London-Fanshawe

Voters in London-Fanshawe re-elected Teresa Armstrong of the New Democratic Party (NDP) as their MPP.

She collected 16,123 votes for a total of 47.1 per cent.

Armstrong lead PC Jane Kovarikova by 4,899 votes for a total of 14.3 per cent.

Armstrong had held the London-Fanshawe riding since 2011.

Armstrong collected 25,272 votes, winning 55.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

First formed in 1999, the riding was last voted PC from then until 2003 when the Liberal Party took over. From there the riding remained red until Armstrong stepped in back over 10 years ago.

The 2022 candidates were:

Ontario NDP: Teresa Armstrong (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Jane Kovarikova

Ontario Liberal Party: Zeba Hashmi

Green Party of Ontario: Zack Ramsey

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Stephen R Campbell

Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Durnin

Ontario Party: Doug Macdonald

New Blue: Adriana A. Medina

Consensus Ontario: Paul Plumb

London West

Voters in London West re-elected Peggy Sattler of the New Democratic Party (NDP) as their MPP in the 2022 Ontario election.

On Thursday, she collected 45.1 per cent of the votes which equals 22,504 votes in total.

Sattler lead PC Paul Paolatto by 5,624 votes in the riding, equaling about 11.3 per cent.

In the 2018 provincial election, she collected 32,644 votes, winning 55.33 per cent of the vote.

For 10 years, from 2003 to 2013, this riding was held by Liberal Christopher Bently.

The 2022 candidates were:

Ontario NDP: Peggy Sattler (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Paul Paolatto

Ontario Liberal Party: Vanessa Lalonde

Green Party of Ontario: Colleen McCauley

Libertarian: Jacques Y Boudreau

Consensus Ontario: Brad Harness

New Blue: Kristopher Hunt

Freedom Party of Ontario: Mike McMullen

Ontario Party: Cynthia Workman

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

Voters in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex re-elected Monte McNaughton of the Progressive Conservative (PC) party as their MPP.

McNaughton first took office in the riding in 2011 and also stands as the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

He collected 23,905 votes, winning 59.4 per cent of the vote and leading NDP Vanessa Benoit by 40.9 per cent.

The 2022 candidates were:

PC Party of Ontario: Monte McNaughton (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Vanessa Benoit

Ontario Liberal Party: Bruce Baker

Green Party of Ontario: Wanda Dickey

New Blue: David Barnwell

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Dean Eve

Ontario Party: Aaron Istvan Vegh