Man shot at St. James lounge charged with carrying gun: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man shot at a lounge in St. James this week is himself facing firearms-related charges.

Police have previously said the man took himself to hospital following a shooting at Classics Billiards Bar & Grill on Portage Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A release from police Wednesday didn’t elaborate on the man’s injuries, saying only that he showed up at hospital with “a serious gunshot wound.”

No one else was injured in the shooting, police have said.

0:23 Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police – Apr 19, 2022

In a release Thursday, police said they have since charged the victim after investigators learned he was in possession of a gun before being shot by another man.

Story continues below advertisement

In their original release, police said two suspects had fled from the bar before officers arrived.

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with several firearm-related offences, including possession of a firearm, restricted or prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police haven’t announced any other arrests in the case, but say the investigation is ongoing.