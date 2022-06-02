Menu

Crime

Man shot at St. James lounge charged with carrying gun: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 7:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge' Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge
Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting at a St. James neighbourhood lounge that sent a man to hospital Tuesday.

A man shot at a lounge in St. James this week is himself facing firearms-related charges.

Police have previously said the man took himself to hospital following a shooting at Classics Billiards Bar & Grill on Portage Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge

A release from police Wednesday didn’t elaborate on the man’s injuries, saying only that he showed up at hospital with “a serious gunshot wound.”

No one else was injured in the shooting, police have said.

In a release Thursday, police said they have since charged the victim after investigators learned he was in possession of a gun before being shot by another man.

In their original release, police said two suspects had fled from the bar before officers arrived.

Read more: Accidental shooting puts teen in hospital: Winnipeg police

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with several firearm-related offences, including possession of a firearm, restricted or prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police haven’t announced any other arrests in the case, but say the investigation is ongoing.

Winnipeg police Winnipeg crime Portage Avenue Winnipeg shooting Classics Billiards Bar & Grill

