Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting at a St. James neighbourhood lounge that sent a man to hospital Tuesday.

Police say two suspects had already fled the scene when officers arrived at the bar in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

They say a man with a serious gunshot wound later showed up at hospital.

There was no update on the man’s condition Wednesday.

Police say no one else was injured in the shooting and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

On May 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a lounge on Portage. 2 suspects had fled the scene. An adult male believed to be involved in this incident attended the hospital with a serious gunshot wound. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.https://t.co/5YtNHFb7u3 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 1, 2022