Crime

Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 3:14 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a shooting at a lounge in the St. James neighbourhood. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a shooting at a lounge in the St. James neighbourhood. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting at a St. James neighbourhood lounge that sent a man to hospital Tuesday.

Police say two suspects had already fled the scene when officers arrived at the bar in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

They say a man with a serious gunshot wound later showed up at hospital.

There was no update on the man’s condition Wednesday.

Police say no one else was injured in the shooting and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
