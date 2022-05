Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital following an assault Thursday morning, police say.

The Winnipeg Police Service said an assault was reported in the 500 block of St. Mary’s Road at 5:32 a.m.

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to an unstable condition.

Northbound St. Mary’s Road at Essex Avenue was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

North bound St Mary's Road at Essex Avenue is currently blocked off for an ongoing police investigation. Please avoid the area. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 26, 2022

