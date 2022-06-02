Progressive Conservative candidate Brian Riddell elected in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Cambridge elected Progressive Conservative candidate Brian Riddell as its new Member of Provincial Parliament, while also bidding adieu to former MP Belinda Karahalios.

Karahalios was elected as a Progressive Conservative candidate four years ago but was booted from the party in 2018.

She would then form the New Blue Party, alongside husband Jim Karahalios, who lost in the riding of Kitchener Hespeler on Thursday evening.

The city is returning to its roots as it has been a Conservative stronghold since 1975, outside of a brief stint with current mayor Kathryn McGarry as Liberal MPP for the area from 2015 through 2018.

Riddell comes into office after a stint as a professor at Conestoga College. Prior to that, he spent two decades working in the private sector with roles in sales, marketing, and business development.

Aside from Karahalios, Riddell also finished in front of NDP candidate Marjorie Knight, who finished second in 2018 and Liberal newcomer Sureka Shenoy.