Canada

Progressive Conservative candidate Brian Riddell elected in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 11:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: Doug Ford calls for ‘unity’ in victory speech' Ontario Election 2022: Doug Ford calls for ‘unity’ in victory speech
Ontario Election 2022: Doug Ford calls for 'unity' in victory speech

Residents of Cambridge elected Progressive Conservative candidate Brian Riddell as its new Member of Provincial Parliament, while also bidding adieu to former MP Belinda Karahalios.

Karahalios was elected as a Progressive Conservative candidate four years ago but was booted from the party in 2018.

Read more: Live Ontario election results 2022: Poll-by-poll riding vote map

She would then form the New Blue Party, alongside husband Jim Karahalios, who lost in the riding of Kitchener Hespeler on Thursday evening.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’' Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’
Ontario Election 2022: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps down, saying ‘it’s time for me to pass the torch’

The city is returning to its roots as it has been a Conservative stronghold since 1975, outside of a brief stint with current mayor Kathryn McGarry as Liberal MPP for the area from 2015 through 2018.

Read more: Voters in Guelph re-elect Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Riddell comes into office after a stint as a professor at Conestoga College. Prior to that, he spent two decades working in the private sector with roles in sales, marketing, and business development.

Aside from Karahalios, Riddell also finished in front of NDP candidate Marjorie Knight, who finished second in 2018 and Liberal newcomer Sureka Shenoy.

