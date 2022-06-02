Menu

Health

Toronto Public Health reports 3 more confirmed monkeypox cases

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Monkeypox mortality rate unclear due to lack of surveillance in some countries: WHO' Monkeypox mortality rate unclear due to lack of surveillance in some countries: WHO
WATCH ABOVE: On Wednesday, World Health Organization infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said that due to a lack of surveillance in some countries, the mortality rate for monkeypox is unclear. The WHO is requesting countries increase their surveillance of these cases, and Van Kerkhove added there's "a lot" that could be done to better understand the illness.

Toronto Public Health has confirmed three more cases of monkeypox in the city.

In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, the health unit said as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of five positive and 10 negative cases.

Five cases remain under investigation.

Toronto Public Health confirms 2nd case of monkeypox virus

The health unit said it will continue to update the public on the latest monkeypox data.

TPH announced the first lab-confirmed case of the virus in the city one week ago on May 26. The second case was confirmed Tuesday this week.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

More monkeypox cases confirmed across Canada
More monkeypox cases confirmed across Canada

