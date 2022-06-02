Toronto Public Health reports 3 more confirmed monkeypox cases

Toronto Public Health has confirmed three more cases of monkeypox in the city.
In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, the health unit said as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of five positive and 10 negative cases.
Five cases remain under investigation.
The health unit said it will continue to update the public on the latest monkeypox data.
TPH announced the first lab-confirmed case of the virus in the city one week ago on May 26. The second case was confirmed Tuesday this week.
— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson
