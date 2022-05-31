Toronto Public Health confirms 2nd case of monkeypox virus

Send this page to someone via email

Another case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in the city, says Toronto Public Health (TPH).

In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, TPH said as of May 31 at 3 p.m., there have been two positive cases, nine negative cases and six under investigation.

“There is one new lab-confirmed case since our last update,” TPH said in a tweet.

The health unit said it is continuing to monitor “monkeypox activity” in Toronto.

TPH announced the first lab confirmed case of the virus in the city on May 26.

In a previous news release, the health unit said monkeypox is a “rare disease caused by a virus that is normally found endemic in central and western Africa.”

“It was first identified in monkeys, but its origins remain unknown,” the release read.

According to the health unit, the virus spreads through contact with body fluids, including fluids from monkeypox sores, contaminated bedding or clothing or through respiratory droplets.

“Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or by sharing contaminated items,” the release said. “Common household disinfectants can kill the monkeypox virus.”

The virus can also be spread through a scratch or bite from an infected animal.

According to TPH, symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that “often appears within a few days after symptoms begin. It starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.”

TPH said most people recover on their own without treatment.

“Treatment for smallpox can be used for Monkeypox in emergency situations,” a post on the TPH website reads. “In some circumstances, smallpox vaccine can be given after exposure, as determined by a healthcare provider.”

The health unit said anyone with monkeypox symptoms should report them to their health care provider “as soon as possible.”