Health

Toronto Public Health confirms 1st case of Monkeypox virus

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 3:55 pm
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File).
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File).

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has confirmed the city’s first case of the monkeypox virus.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, TPH said the individual “remains stable and is recovering in hospital.”

TPH said it also received laboratory confirmation that two residents with suspected cases of the virus have tested negative.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 new suspected cases, 1 probable case of monkeypox in Toronto

“Three newly-suspected cases of monkeypox were reported to TPH today as well,” the release reads. “This brings the total number of probable cases to one and suspect cases to three.”

TPH said the four individuals are undergoing laboratory testing to “confirm if they have this virus and are currently recovering at home.”

Story continues below advertisement

-more to come…

