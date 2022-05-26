Toronto Public Health confirms 1st case of Monkeypox virus

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has confirmed the city’s first case of the monkeypox virus.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, TPH said the individual “remains stable and is recovering in hospital.”

TPH said it also received laboratory confirmation that two residents with suspected cases of the virus have tested negative.

“Three newly-suspected cases of monkeypox were reported to TPH today as well,” the release reads. “This brings the total number of probable cases to one and suspect cases to three.”

TPH said the four individuals are undergoing laboratory testing to “confirm if they have this virus and are currently recovering at home.”

-more to come…