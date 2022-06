Send this page to someone via email

Two vehicles collided at a highway intersection about 50 kilometres northwest of Edmonton on Thursday.

Morinville RCMP responded to the crash at Highway 44 and Highway 642 and police were on scene as of 12:20 p.m.

One person died in the crash, RCMP said.

Highway 44 at Highway 642 was closed and is expected to stay closed for several hours.

RCMP were asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Hwy44 near Hwy642 W of Morinville – CLOSED due to an MVC. Crews on scene, expect major delays and detour on-site. (12:30pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) June 2, 2022

