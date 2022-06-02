$700K federal investment announced for B.C.’s fruit industry

Send this page to someone via email

Federal funding is on its way to B.C.’s fruit industry, as the Liberal government announced an investment of more than $700,000 for four projects.

The aim is to fund four projects that will “help growers become more competitive” and help increase sales in export markets.

“Canada’s fruit growers continue to adapt and innovate to support a strong food supply. This investment will help growers expand their export markets as well as support cutting-edge research that will help them remain resilient and ensure their high-quality products meet consumer demands here and around the world,” Marie-Claude Bibeau said, federal minister of agriculture and agri-food.

The four projects include:

The British Columbia Blueberry Council – $335,169 to expand global demand for highbush blueberries with an aim to diversify markets outside of the United States.

“The AgriMarketing program is very valuable to our industry. AAFC’s support has been vital, greatly contributing towards the gaining of new ground in target markets,” the B.C. Blueberry Council said.

The BC Cherry Association – $236,847 to identify new opportunities to gain access to new export markets and increase export values through the promotion of Canadian cherries.

“The AgriMarketing program funding means that we can ensure that export programs are affordable for growers, and allows us to work on gaining access to new international markets and promote cherries domestically and overseas. A significant portion of the current success of the Canadian cherry industry can be attributed to ongoing funding received through this program,” Sukhpaul Bal said, BC Cherry Association’s president.

The British Columbia Fruit Growers Association – $67,985 to evaluate fruitlet and leaf nutrient status and associated post-storage fruit quality. This research will help growers increase productivity by producing cherries that are optimized for storage, for both export and domestic markets.

The British Columbia Fruit Growers Association – $61,985 to develop and implement tools for detection and diagnosis of the Little Cherry Virus and the Western x Phytoplasma.

“The funding received through the AgriScience Program will support the development of effective tools for detecting Little Cherry Disease in BC orchards as a first step toward preventing the spread of a potentially costly disease. Funding will also help optimize tree nutrient status relative to fruit quality so that only the highest quality cherries will be sent to valuable export markets in the U.S. and China,” Erin Wallich said, B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association’s Canadian agricultural partnership administrator.

The funds come from the federal AgriMarketing and AgriScience Program, two federally funded programs that aim to increase and diversity exports, leverage Canada’s reputation for high-quality and safe food, and accelerate the pace of innovation within the agriculture and agri-food sectors.

