Canada

Farms in B.C. and Alberta latest to have confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2022 4:27 pm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency warns that the so-called bird flu is spreading globally and outbreaks have been confirmed in every province except Prince Edward Island. Lindsey Shuey / Republican-Herald via AP

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed two more outbreaks of avian influenza in small flocks — one in southern British Columbia and the other in southeastern Alberta.

A statement from the agency says the H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza was identified Saturday in the flock in Cypress County, Alta., and on Sunday among birds in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in B.C.

Read more: Deadly avian flu wipes out poultry flock at farm in Burton, B.C.

The B.C. case came one day after 4,000 turkeys on a Fraser Valley farm were due to be euthanized as avian flu was verified last week on two commercial poultry farms in B.C.’s poultry producing hub of Abbotsford.

Data from the food inspection agency shows the outbreak is the 12th recorded in B.C. since the province’s first case on April 13.

The infection in Cypress County, near Medicine Hat, is the 29th in Alberta, but the first in more than a week.

Global News has reached out to the CFIA for information about the cases in southern B.C.

The agency warns that the so-called bird flu is spreading globally and outbreaks have been confirmed in every province except Prince Edward Island.

However, only B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec have recorded new cases in May.

Poultry owners are being advised to use strict infection control measures and to take precautions to keep their flocks separate, secure and unable to mix with wild birds, which are believed to be carrying the virus.

Read more: Fraser Valley turkeys to be put down as another case of ‘bird flu’ confirmed in B.C.

A wildlife centre in central Alberta said last week that it was caring for four young foxes that likely picked up avian flu after eating carcasses of birds that died of the illness, and there was concern more scavengers could become ill.

The food inspection agency said no human cases of avian flu have been detected.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
