Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 9 deaths in weekly report, all among people 70 and older

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia student suffering from long COVID' Nova Scotia student suffering from long COVID
A 22-year-old recent Dalhousie University graduate has been suffering with effects of long COVID for the past four months, forcing her to quit her job and be medically exempt from finishing the final months of her degree. She says she wants to inform others who may also be experiencing symptoms unknowingly. Amber Fryday reports.

Nova Scotia’s weekly COVID-19 report shows 1,563 new lab-confirmed cases, 41 hospitalizations and nine deaths during the seven-day period ending May 30.

All the deaths in this report were among people aged 70 or older.

The province noted in a news release Thursday that the number of new PCR-positive tests and hospitalizations is “similar” to last week.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said while virus activity has “slowed” over the past few weeks, it “hasn’t stopped.”

“COVID-19 is here to stay, so we need to continue to keep each other safe,” he said.

The province stresses that people aged 70 and older are at the highest risk of severe outcomes.

“The data show that the risk of hospitalization is nearly 11 times higher for people 70 and older and the risk of death about 115 times higher when compared to those under 50,” read the news release.

“Vaccine-related immunity wanes much more quickly in people 70 and older, which is why a second booster dose was recommended this spring.”

The latest data shows 65.7 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received at least one booster dose, and 64,934 people have received a second booster — or fourth shot.

