Canada

COVID-19: Dr. Robert Strang has new N.S. healthcare award named after him

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. top doc says COVID-19 situation ‘concerning’ but mandates no longer needed' N.S. top doc says COVID-19 situation ‘concerning’ but mandates no longer needed
Nova Scotia's top doctor says it's up to citizens when it comes to protecting one another during the latest wave of COVID-19. Although case numbers and hospitalizations are rising, Dr. Robert Strang says the risk of severe illness and death remains manageable. Alexa MacLean reports – Apr 7, 2022

Nova Scotia has named a new award for frontline healthcare professionals after the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang.

In a Tuesday release, the province said Strang “is being recognized for his leadership and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The award in his honour was named the Dr. Robert Strang Mayflower Award for Healthcare Professionals — referencing Nova Scotia’s official flower.

“The mayflower also blooms in adverse conditions,” the release said.

Read more: COVID-19 communication in N.S. and the hot-button political issue it continues to be

Premier Tim Houston said in a statement that Strang showed leadership even on the most challenging days during COVID-19.

“Dr. Strang’s unwavering commitment to protecting the public’s health made Nova Scotia among the safest places to live during the pandemic. But he was always the first to say he is simply the voice of an entire team,” Houston said in the release.

“With this new award, we’re able to continue to recognize that same dedication seen every day on the frontlines of healthcare.”

Trending Stories

As of 2023 the award will be given annually to up to five people.

The province said all frontline healthcare workers, full-time or part-time, will be eligible for the Dr. Robert Strang Mayflower Award for Healthcare Professionals. This includes nurses, doctors, paramedics, continuing care assistants, and pharmacists.

Nominations will open later this year.

Read more: From ‘stay the blazes home’ to ‘get back out there’: How COVID-19 messaging is shifting in N.S.

Strang was the award’s first recipient.

“I am truly humbled to receive this award today,” Strang said in a statement.

“I accept it on behalf of the many skilled and dedicated professionals who worked just as hard, faced just as many challenges, and showed up each day to protect the health of all Nova Scotians.

“It has not always been easy, but it has been a pleasure and a privilege — and it’s one I will never forget.”

