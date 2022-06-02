Menu

Crime

Police identify 23-year-old man found dead in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 11:47 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police have released the identity of a man who was found dead in Brampton following a call for a reported shooting earlier this week.

Police said that on Monday at around 10:25 p.m., officers were called for a shooting near Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton.

However, officers were unable to find any victims in the area.

About half an hour later at 11:09 p.m., police got a call about a man who was found without vital signs in a green-space area of Heart Lake Road and Copperfield Road.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Police investigating after male victim with gunshot wound found dead in Brampton

The victim has been identified by police as 23-year-old Shem St. Marie.

No suspect description has been released but investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

