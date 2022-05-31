Menu

Crime

Police investigating after male victim with gunshot wound found dead in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 4:15 pm
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police are investigating after a male was found dead outside of a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police told Global News that officers received reports of a shooting in the area of Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive at around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, officers did not locate anyone at that time.

However, police said officers received a report around 45 minutes later of a vehicle driving erratically in the Heart Lake and Copperfield Road area.

Police said a deceased male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside a vehicle.

According to police, the two scenes are likely related.

Officers said the force’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

According to police, no one is in custody, and suspect information was not immediately available.

Police said investigators believe this was an isolated incident, adding that there is no threat to public safety.

