Canada

Ottawa to light landmarks purple for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour parade to Buckingham Palace' Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour parade to Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II's annual 2nd birthday parade kicked off four days of Platinum Jubilee festivities on June 2, when more than 1,200 officers and soldiers of the 1st Battalion and the Irish Guards put on a display of military pageantry through the streets of London to Buckingham Palace.

Ottawa landmarks, including the Peace Tower, the Senate and the Prime Minister’s Office on Wellington Street, will be illuminated in purple this evening to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A beacon will also be lit in Canada’s capital city— one of many across the country and the Commonwealth to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Pipers across Canada and the Commonwealth will play a tune composed for the occasion, while communities are celebrating with events such as street parties, the unveiling of commemorative gardens and even puppet shows.

Read more: Royal ‘ruff: Corgi lovers reflect on breed’s rise as Platinum Jubilee nears

The British High Commission will also be lit up in purple today and through the weekend when celebrations will continue with a street party at the high commissioner’s official residence.

The Queen, 96, appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with 18 members of the Royal Family, on the first of what will be four days of celebrations.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch waved at the crowds as military aircraft, including the Red Arrows, did an aeronautical display that at one point included forming the number 70 in the sky.

Click to play video: 'Platinum Jubilee celebrations' Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Platinum Jubilee celebrations
© 2022 The Canadian Press
