Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial: Jurors to continue deliberating Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 7:39 am
Click to play video: 'Crown, defence submit closing arguments in Hoggard sex assault trial' Crown, defence submit closing arguments in Hoggard sex assault trial
WATCH ABOVE: Crown, defence submit closing arguments in Hoggard sex assault trial.

Jurors are to resume deliberations today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday afternoon after receiving detailed instructions from the judge on the legal principles it should apply in weighing the evidence.

Hoggard, the lead singer of the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

Trending Stories

Read more: Jurors wrap-up 2nd day of deliberations in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial

Prosecutors allege he violently and repeatedly raped a teenage fan and a young Ottawa woman in separate incidents in the fall of 2016.

They also allege he groped the teen after a Hedley show in Toronto in April 2016, when she was 15.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence contends the complainants had consensual sex with Hoggard and lied about it later to cover up their embarrassment after being rejected

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagToronto tagsex assault tagHedley tagJacob Hoggard tagJacob Hoggard Trial tagJacob Hoggard sexual assault trial tagHedley frontman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers