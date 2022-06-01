Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating additional threats written on bathroom stalls in Hamilton schools

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 5:19 pm
Police say no one was injured in two back to back bank robberies in Hamilton this week. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are actively investigating several threats made to Hamilton Secondary and Elementary schools across the city. Rick Zamperin/900 CHML

Hamilton police (HPS) say they are “actively investigating” more threats at a number of local schools in which messages have been scrawled on to bathroom stalls.

Spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News the messages have turned up at several Hamilton secondary and elementary schools across the city since the start of a probe into a shooting message left at Bishop Tonnos Secondary in Ancaster, Ont.

Read more: Hamilton Police investigate shooting threat written on bathroom stall at Bishop Tonnos Secondary

“Police take incidents like these extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with the school boards to help identify the individuals responsible and lay the appropriate criminal charges where a suspect is identified,” Ernst said.

She confirmed that the latest note was found at Westdale Secondary School Wednesday afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

School administrators at Bishop Tonnos alerted HPS on Friday to an alleged threat which suggested a shooting would take place at the facility June 3.

“Hamilton Police was immediately contacted and have informed us that uniformed officers will be present at the school on Friday June 3,” principal Carmelo Barone told guardians in a letter sent on Monday.

Read more: Texas school shooting: Mourners gather as funeral visitations for victims begin

Barone also notified families of a separate, unrelated incident in which a video surfaced showing a Bishop Tonnos student loading an apparent air-soft BB gun.

“No threat was made in the video, nor was the school mentioned,” Barone wrote.

Ernst says they are investigating all the incidents.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on any of the occurrences to reach out to HPS or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagAncaster tagHWCDSB tagRobb Elementary School tagShooting threat tagbathroom stall tagcarmelo barone taghamilton-wentworth district catholic school board tagbishop tonnos secondary school tagshooting message tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers