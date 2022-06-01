Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest 2 after Notre Dame bar stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 4:00 pm
Winnipeg police have made arrests in a Tuesday evening assault. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have made arrests in a Tuesday evening assault. File / Global News

Winnipeg police have arrested two suspects in a stabbing Tuesday evening at a Notre Dame Avenue bar.

Officers were called to the scene at 7 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old man in the parking lot with a serious upper-body injury. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

According to police, the man and a woman were at the bar’s vendor. When they left, they were confronted and assaulted by two suspects, which led to the man being stabbed.

Read more: Winnipeg duo facing robbery, weapons charges after 2 a.m. Ross Avenue stabbing

The two suspects went into the bar, police said, where they were arrested.

Trending Stories

A 24-year-old man is facing two counts of assault and three counts of failing to comply with probation. The second suspect, 25, faces similar charges, as well as aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Both suspects are in custody.

Click to play video: 'Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say' Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say
Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say – May 25, 2022

 

