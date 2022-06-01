Winnipeg cops arrest 2 after Notre Dame bar stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested two suspects in a stabbing Tuesday evening at a Notre Dame Avenue bar.

Officers were called to the scene at 7 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old man in the parking lot with a serious upper-body injury. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

According to police, the man and a woman were at the bar’s vendor. When they left, they were confronted and assaulted by two suspects, which led to the man being stabbed.

The two suspects went into the bar, police said, where they were arrested.

A 24-year-old man is facing two counts of assault and three counts of failing to comply with probation. The second suspect, 25, faces similar charges, as well as aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Both suspects are in custody.

