K-Days reveals concert lineup, Indigenous partnership for 2022 festival

K-Days is preparing for a big comeback this summer, after two years of cancelled festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-day festival released its concert lineup on Wednesday morning, as well as lower admission prices, a couple of new amusement rides and a new Indigenous partnership.

“K-Days is an iconic Edmonton event, bringing with it an annual economic impact of $70 million to the city,” said Traci Bednard, president and CEO of Explore Edmonton, which will be hosting its first K-Days this year after acquiring the event last summer.

“We know that K-Days evokes so many memories for Edmontonians; it is something our community can rally around and look forward to. We are thrilled to be able to bring that back.”

Music lineup

As per festival tradition, there will be nightly concerts at the north stage. The concerts are free with festival admission.

The almost entirely Canadian lineup includes:

July 22: Steven Lee Olsen

Steven Lee Olsen July 23: Classified

Classified July 24: Jade Eagleson

Jade Eagleson July 25: Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Snotty Nose Rez Kids July 26: Streetheart

Streetheart July 27: Kiesza

Kiesza July 28: Elvis impersonator Steve Michaels and Johnny Cash impersonator David James and Big River

Elvis impersonator Steve Michaels and Johnny Cash impersonator David James and Big River July 29: Crystal Waters

Crystal Waters July 30: Marianas Trench

Marianas Trench July 31: TBD

New Indigenous Edmonton Entertainment Group Association partnership

Explore Edmonton has formed a new three-year partnership with the Indigenous Edmonton Entertainment Group Association (IEEGA) to create a platform for high-profile Indigenous events and entertainment.

“Our partnership with Explore Edmonton shows that we are capable of achieving strong relationships that will flourish in the right direction,” IEEGA president Lyle Donald said.

“We believe in creating a strengths-based model, to lift our people up and contribute in a positive way, changing the negative dichotomies that were created through systematic racism,” IEEGA vice president Melanie Omeniho said.

K-Days will showcase a 10-day Indigenous Experience in Hall C of the Edmonton Expo Centre, highlighting Indigenous culture through art, food, education, performance, an Indigenous art walk and a display called “From Seed to Heart – medicines from long ago.”

“Our newly formalized partnership with IEEGA is an important step forward as we begin to reimagine what K-Days can offer to our community. Our goal is to see the Indigenous Experience at K-Days play a role in reconciliation, education and celebration of Indigenous cultures and history in Edmonton, Alberta and Canada,” said Arlindo Gomes, vice president of business development and venues at Explore Edmonton.

“The Indigenous Experience is an integral part of K-Days 2022, and will continue to be in the future, thanks to this outstanding partnership.”

New rides

Rides provider North American Midway Entertainment will be bringing along two new rides this year: a double-decker merry-go-round and the “dizzy dragon.”

Reduced admission fee

The cost to enter K-Days is going down this year, compared to 2019.

Admission to this summer’s event is as follows:

Free for kids six and under

$10 for youth aged 7-17 and seniors

$15 for those aged 18-59

$40 family pack, which includes two adult and two youth admissions

The last time K-Days operated in 2019, admission for those aged 7-12 was $18 and admission for anyone 13 and older was $20.

Explore Edmonton is in the process of reimaging the popular summer festival. Last month, K-Days received $10 million from the federal government to ensure its future in Edmonton.

The 2022 K-Days festival runs from July 22-31.