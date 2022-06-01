Menu

Crime

Former RCMP officer to stand trial for 1st-degree murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 3:14 pm
bernie herman court View image in full screen
Bernie Herman, accused of first-degree murder, leaves court on Monday, May 30, 2022. Devon Latchuk / Global News

A former Saskatchewan RCMP officer has been ordered to stand trial in the killing of a 26-year-old man.

Read more: Preliminary hearing begins for Sask. RCMP officer charged with 1st-degree murder

Bernie Herman, who is 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman, who police say is not related to the accused.

After a two-day preliminary hearing this week, a judge determined there’s enough evidence to move the case forward.

Prosecutor William Burge says the accused is to be tried by a judge and jury, with a trial date yet to be set.

Braden Herman’s body was found on May 11, 2021, in an isolated area of Little Red River Park on the outskirts of Prince Albert.

Read more: Brother of man allegedly killed by former Mountie in Prince Albert files lawsuit against officer, RCMP

Herman, who was a 32-year member of the RCMP when he was arrested, has since resigned and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
