Crime

Niagara police seek suspect after crowd sprayed at fair in Pelham

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 11:25 am
Niagara Regional Police say several people were hit by an aersol spray at a fair in Pelham on May 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say several people were hit by an aersol spray at a fair in Pelham on May 28, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say there are seeking a suspect who sprayed a crowd of people with a substance at the Fenwick Fair last Saturday night.

Investigators say the suspect discharged an aerosol spray, possibly bear deterrent, at a group in Centennial Park on Church Street.

“Eight victims have come forward, ranging in age from 12 years to 42 years of age,” NRPS said in a release.

Read more: OPP ‘amazed’ driver walked away from crash into Norfolk County Home

“The extent of injuries to all victims was minor in nature.”

The suspect is described as a teen likely around 16 years of age who stands five feet 11 inches with a thin build.

He was wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt and a black ski mask.

Detectives say they are treating the incident as an assault and are looking to speak to more witnesses.

Anyone with information can reach out directly to NRPS.

