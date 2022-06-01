Niagara police seek suspect after crowd sprayed at fair in Pelham

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say there are seeking a suspect who sprayed a crowd of people with a substance at the Fenwick Fair last Saturday night.

Investigators say the suspect discharged an aerosol spray, possibly bear deterrent, at a group in Centennial Park on Church Street.

“Eight victims have come forward, ranging in age from 12 years to 42 years of age,” NRPS said in a release.

“The extent of injuries to all victims was minor in nature.”

The suspect is described as a teen likely around 16 years of age who stands five feet 11 inches with a thin build.

He was wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt and a black ski mask.

Detectives say they are treating the incident as an assault and are looking to speak to more witnesses.

Anyone with information can reach out directly to NRPS.