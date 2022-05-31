OPP ‘amazed’ driver walked away from crash into Norfolk County Home

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP says they are “absolutely amazed” the driver of a sedan walked away after crashing into a Norfolk County home early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just off of Highway 24 between Vittoria Road and United Church Road when a 24-year-old driver hit a residence just before 6 a.m.

“The driver lost control, hit a guide wire, and rolled the vehicle through the front of an unoccupied residence,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a release.

“The vehicle came to rest at the front of the property.”

Sanchuk said a good samaritan alerted police of the collision after a seeing the damaged vehicle and home while driving by.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver involved in the crash was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and that speed is being considered as a contributing factor.

#OPP officers absolutely amazed that a driver walked away with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a home on #Hwy24 this morning. If YOU don't think #seatbelts will save a life, think again! Investigation continuing. @NorfolkEMS @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/dQ9FADJwJt — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 31, 2022