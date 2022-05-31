Menu

OPP ‘amazed’ driver walked away from crash into Norfolk County Home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 5:13 pm
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are "amazed" a 24-year-old driver of a sedan lived after crashing into a residence on Highway 24 in Norfolk County on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are "amazed" a 24-year-old driver of a sedan lived after crashing into a residence on Highway 24 in Norfolk County on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. @opp_wr

The OPP says they are “absolutely amazed” the driver of a sedan walked away after crashing into a Norfolk County home early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just off of Highway 24 between Vittoria Road and United Church Road when a 24-year-old driver hit a residence just before 6 a.m.

“The driver lost control, hit a guide wire, and rolled the vehicle through the front of an unoccupied residence,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a release.

“The vehicle came to rest at the front of the property.”

Sanchuk said a good samaritan alerted police of the collision after a seeing the damaged vehicle and home while driving by.

The driver involved in the crash was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and that speed is being considered as a contributing factor.

 

