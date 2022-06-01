Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1st suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'WHO doesn’t expect monkeypox to turn into another pandemic' WHO doesn’t expect monkeypox to turn into another pandemic
The World Health Organization (WHO) does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will turn into another pandemic, an official said on Monday. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead for monkeypox from the WHO Health Emergencies Programme said that while WHO is "not concerned," the outbreak will lead to a pandemic, there are worries that individuals may acquire the infection through high-risk exposure if they don’t have the information they need to protect themselves.

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard says the province has its first “suspected case of monkeypox.”

Shephard made the comment during question period Wednesday morning, but didn’t provide more details.

During a scrum later in the morning, she said the suspected case was detected in early May but they are waiting on the national lab in Winnipeg to confirm it.

Story continues below advertisement

So far in Canada, cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Last month, New Brunswick’s Department of Health said they were aware of the “evolving situation regarding monkeypox in Canada, the United States and Europe,” and that they were working to prepare for any cases in the province.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto Public Health confirms 2nd case of monkeypox virus

Monkeypox is a zoonotic infectious disease that results in occasional human infections usually associated with exposure to infected animals or contaminated materials, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches. Patients develop lesions that spread throughout the body before falling off.

Read more: Quebec to start vaccinating monkeypox contacts, confirms 25 cases

The Public Health Agency of Canada says monkeypox is usually a mild illness, and most people recover on their own after a few weeks.

“However, in some situations people may become very sick and death may occur,” the agency said.

Read more: Monkeypox in Canada and how N.S., N.B. health officials are reacting

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the viral disease was first recorded in humans in 1970 and has since been reported in other central and western African countries.

It has now spread to at least 20 countries and global health officials have expressed alarm over the growing outbreak in non-endemic countries.

Read more: Monkeypox: experts urge WHO, governments for faster action to contain spread

“The identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox with no direct travel links to an endemic area represents a highly unusual event,” the World Health Organization has said.

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagPublic health tagVirus tagDorothy Shephard tagInfectious Disease tagmonkeypox tagmonkeypox in new brunswick tagmonkeypox new brunswick tagzoonetic disease tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers