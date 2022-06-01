Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate 50 basis points for 2nd time in a row

By Craig Lord & Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 10:00 am
Click to play video: 'Interest rates expected to go up again' Interest rates expected to go up again
WATCH: Interest rates expected to go up again

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate to 1.5 per cent on Wednesday, marking a second straight increase of half a percentage point.

The 50-point move was widely expected by economists who predicted the central bank would raise rates for the third time this year in an effort to tamp down on high inflation levels.

Read more: Canadians may see a 0.5% interest rate hike this week thanks to ‘persistent’ inflation

Wednesday’s increase marks the first time the Bank of Canada has hiked rates 50 basis points in back-to-back decisions in nearly 25 years.

“With the economy in excess demand, and inflation persisting well above target and expected to move higher in the near term, the Governing Council continues to judge that interest rates will need to rise further,” the Bank of Canada said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pace of further increases in the policy rate will be guided by the Bank’s ongoing assessment of the economy and inflation, and the Governing Council is prepared to act more forcefully if needed to meet its commitment to achieve the two per cent inflation target.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Rising inflation impacting retirement plans' Rising inflation impacting retirement plans
Rising inflation impacting retirement plans

Initial rate hikes of 25 basis points in March followed by 50 basis points in April have already had a cooling effect on Canada’s housing market as rising mortgage rates keep more buyers on the sidelines.

Some cities including Toronto saw a slowdown in sales and a drop in prices last month.

Statistics Canada said the annual inflation rate was 6.8 per cent nationally in April, with the rising price of food and shelter pushing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) higher.

Read more: Finding ‘wiggle room’ on a fixed income: How to offset inflation in retirement

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bank of Canada taginflation taginterest rate tagCanada inflation tagBank of Canada interest rate taginflation rate canada tagcanada interest rates tagInterest rate Canada tagBank of Canada interest rate decision tagBank of Canada news tagInflation news taginterest rate news taginterest rate today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers