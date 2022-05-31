Edmonton mayor, Alberta justice minister have ‘productive’ meeting about crime and safety

Send this page to someone via email

Both Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro described their meeting Tuesday about public safety as “productive.”

Sohi said he was able to detail the actions the city has been taking to address violence and crime across Edmonton but specifically in downtown, Chinatown and on transit.

He and ministers Shandro, Jason Luan (Community and Social Services) and Mike Ellis (Mental Health and Addiction) were also able to speak broadly about ways the city can make Edmonton safer and ways the province can make Edmonton safer, Sohi said.

“The meeting with ministers Shandro and Luan and Ellis was very productive,” the mayor said Tuesday afternoon. “We had good conversations about our shared responsibility.

“We have a shared goal… I understand Minister Shandro’s concerns because I have the same concerns,” Sohi said.

The mayor said he’ll continue to focus on finding solutions and there was a lot of common ground, especially on improving community safety, investing in mental health, solving houselessness, addiction recovery and, at the same time, not tolerating crime.

The mayor will submit its public safety plan to the minister, as requested, by June 9.

“This is the start of a very good dialogue.”

Sohi said the ministers also extended an invitation to meet again soon, which the city will certainly accept.

Shandro also described the meeting as productive. He said it was a good opportunity for the provincial representatives to listen.

“We were listening to all the work the city manager and city is doing… It was great to hear an overview of what they’re going to be submitting to us.”

He said it was also an opportunity for Luan and Ellis to talk about investments the province has made to mental health, addictions and housing and how all these different areas work together.

“The foundation of these supports has to be law enforcement,” Shandro said. “We have to begin getting law enforcement right.”

He rebutted critics who called his use of the Police Act an “overreach.”

“I disagree there’s anything aggressive about using Section 30 of the Police Act… to make sure there’s a community safety plan in the city and to be able to work with all parties involved and to make sure Edmontonians get the city they deserve,” Shandro said.

He added this route enables the province to “bring some discipline to the work” the city is doing, and “make sure all the parties are at the table.”

The justice minister said the province also looked at the situation in Edmonton and felt the need to act quickly.

“Our concerns were that, looking at the statistics here in Edmonton, that the situation had deteriorated quickly, in a matter of months.”

There were no specific requests for additional provincial funding, both Sohi and Shandro said.

“That wasn’t necessarily raised in the meeting today,” Shandro said, adding he’d like to see the submission from the city first before discussing more specific supports.

In a May 26 letter, Shandro asked Sohi to take immediate action to combat “alarming” levels of crime in downtown, Chinatown and on transit, and share it with the province by June 9.

“Within the next two weeks, I will require a public safety plan from you that will increase police response to this disorder and ensure members of the public can use Edmonton’s public transit safely,” Shandro wrote.

As justice minister, Shandro said he has “a responsibility under the Police Act to ensure the people of Edmonton receive the law enforcement protection they deserve.”

Edmonton city councillors highlighted efforts were already underway but also stressed the responsibility of the provincial government in addressing the root causes of social disorder.

“I share the same concerns about the safety of downtown, Chinatown and the LRT that he highlighted,” the mayor said Thursday. “The social issues that are causing these safety issues are nothing new.”

“The disorder and crime that we’re seeing in our downtown is directly linked to the lack of provincial investments in ending houselessness, the mental health crisis, drug poisoning and addictions crisis.

“Ever since I was elected, I’ve been raising these issues with the provincial government and have been asking them to step up to help to deal with them. So far, they have neglected these asks,” Sohi continued.

“We will continue to ask for funding that would address the root causes of social disorder, and without firm commitment from the province, the city is left to take on the responsibility that belongs to the province, including funding housing, pushing the province to develop minimum standards for shelters and dealing with the end results of chronic underfunding of mental health and the COVID crises.”

