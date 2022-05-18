Edmonton councillors deciding how to determine and allocate police funding

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city councillors are once again debating how the police budget will be determined going forward.

On Wednesday, administration proposed three options:

#1: Create the police budget annually, like most other city departments

#2: Create a new, revised multi-year funding formula (potentially tied to police performance)

#3: Keep EPS budget frozen (or reduce it) and make the long-term funding decision later

The previous city council essentially froze the Edmonton Police Service budget and withheld $22 million that the EPS was expecting as part of a budget increase. Instead, that money was put towards community safety and social agency initiatives.

“When I look at the police budget for the past… few years, from 2019-2022, the police budget has increased,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said. “The police budget has not gone down. I think there’s a misperception out there.

“It’s gone up by almost two per cent,” he said. “We need to make sure Edmontonians understand that.”

The EPS budget was put even more in the spotlight during demonstrations connected with the Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police movements, which generated a larger public discourse about police funding and conduct.

Several stakeholders spoke to committee on Wednesday, including Police Chief Dale McFee, Shalini Sinha with the city’s Anti-Racism Strategy, Robert Houle with the community safety and well-being task force Safer For All, and Alexandra Hryciw with the Downtown Recovery Coalition.

Administration, which recommended option 2, outlined the pros and cons for each option. City staff did not recommend an annual amount, saying that decision is up to city council.

The mayor said Wednesday afternoon he was struggling with this decision and felt “polarization” on this issue.

“Who should be responding to what?” Sohi said, referring to one of the questions in front of committee members.

“Yes, we need to figure out a way… the right people should be responding to the right needs.

“Like, having police respond to some of the social issues that can be dealt by social workers. This is the debate that’s going on. And I have questions around that, like how we make that happen.”

Policing is currently the most expensive thing Edmontonians pay for through taxes. The EPS budget for 2022 is $407-million.

“We want to have the best police service that’s able to keep our community safe and able to respond as quickly to the issues that pose serious harm to individuals, to the community,” Sohi said. “But at the same time, should we have police officers respond to non-violent or non-threatening situations?”

Administration said the city committee didn’t have to make a decision on Wednesday.

“This is not a one-day conversation. This is going to take some time for us to figure out,” the mayor added. “At the end of the day, we want the best police service, we want appropriate people responding to the appropriate needs and reducing pressure on policing and social services as well and make our city as safe as possible.”

— More to come…

