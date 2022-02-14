Menu

Politics

Edmonton committee unanimously approves anti-racism strategy

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 8:00 pm
Three days after four members of a Muslim family were struck and killed by a vehicle in London, Ont., in what police believe was a hate-motivated crime, hundreds of Edmontonians gathered outside the Alberta legislature to pray for the dead and the boy who survived and to speak out against Islamophobia. View image in full screen
Three days after four members of a Muslim family were struck and killed by a vehicle in London, Ont., in what police believe was a hate-motivated crime, hundreds of Edmontonians gathered outside the Alberta legislature to pray for the dead and the boy who survived and to speak out against Islamophobia. Global News

Edmonton councillors unanimously approved Monday an anti-racism strategy recommended by the advisory committee.

“Racism is real. It’s causing pain,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

“When I got here, I did experience racism… Racism creates a lot of pain, a lot of trauma.”

Read more: Edmonton anti-racism organizers call for action against hate crimes

Sohi thanked city administration for “embarking on a new way of doing this, engaging with racialized communities to come up with this three-pillar strategy.”

The strategy has three major, immediate priorities:

  1. Establish an independent anti-racism body (a community driven, equitably resourced body independent from city, police and school boards) that can challenge systemic racism
  2. Create a high-level anti-racism organization within administration of City of Edmonton to develop anti-racism culture
  3.  Provide core operations funding for community-led BIPOC groups

“All these three pillars are important to not only reduce hate-based violence but go beyond that,” the mayor said.

Click to play video: 'Targeted attacks on Black Muslim women in Alberta' Targeted attacks on Black Muslim women in Alberta
Targeted attacks on Black Muslim women in Alberta – Mar 26, 2021

City manager Andre Corbould said the independent body would likely present strong recommendations to council but would also “be empowered to call out things they’re seeing” with Edmonton businesses and any entity operating in the city.

Read more: Charges laid in alleged racist attack on woman outside west Edmonton coffee shop

“An independent body is what we asked for,” said Dunia Nur, president of the African-Canadian Civic Engagement Council. “This body will balance this power.”

Trending Stories

“This process has been very rewarding,” she added. “It came at a very sensitive time… We felt hopeless and we felt afraid.”

Nur said hate-based violence, specifically targeting Black Muslim women, made many residents feel that they couldn’t call Edmonton home.

“This (strategy) is something very important and something historic.”

Read more: Edmonton Police Service to receive less funding than expected in 2022

The adoption of the strategy would see the 2022 operating expense budget increased by $2 million from the Edmonton Police Service Fund that was set aside in the fall budget.

The fall budget also approved $1.2 million, which means a total of $3.2 million will be spent on anti-racism work in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton city council moves forward with anti-racism task force recommendations' Edmonton city council moves forward with anti-racism task force recommendations
Edmonton city council moves forward with anti-racism task force recommendations – Apr 6, 2021

The goals of the anti-racism strategy include:

  • Reducing or eliminating incidents of hate-based violence
  • Disempowering racism in all forms
  • Stimulating healing and recovery for communities impacted
  • Increasing solidarity between all Edmontonians
  • Increasing knowledge of anti-racism
  • Advocating for anti-racist initiatives
  • Resources and legislative tools from the provincial and federal governments
  • Influencing businesses and companies to implement anti-racism strategies

Committee heard that in order to achieve this, the city must foster deep, trusting relationships with Indigenous, Black and racialized communities — especially 2SLGBTQ+, Black Muslim women, youth, people with disabilities and seniors, and uplift their voices and ideas.

The city would also be encouraged to record, monitor, track and analyze incidents of racism and hate, provide accessible anti-racism education and strengthen grass root BIPOC-led organizations through funding and structural support.

The anti-racism strategy will be presented to city council on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton group holding self-defence training in face of anti-Asian racism' Edmonton group holding self-defence training in face of anti-Asian racism
Edmonton group holding self-defence training in face of anti-Asian racism – May 6, 2021
