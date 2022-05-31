Cenovus Energy to restart work on stalled offshore oil project in Newfoundland

Send this page to someone via email

Cenovus Energy says it will restart work on a stalled offshore oil project in Newfoundland.

Cenovus president Alex Pourbaix says the joint owners of the West White Rose development have worked to minimize the risk involved in continuing the project.

Cenovus, formerly Husky Energy, announced it was reconsidering the future of the West White Rose project in September 2020, following a crash in global oil prices.

The company said at the time it was reviewing its operations in the province, prompting anxieties it would abandon operations in the White Rose oilfield altogether.

Cenovus says the West White Rose project will extend the life of the White Rose oilfield by about 14 years, with peak production reaching an expected 80,000 barrels a day by the end of 2029.

The company says construction on the project’s infrastructure is about 65 per cent complete, and first oil is anticipated in first half of 2026.