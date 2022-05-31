Menu

Crime

Identity of Vancouver’s fifth homicide victim of 2022 released

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 2:35 pm
Click to play video: '19-year-old man dies in fight near South Vancouver nighclub' 19-year-old man dies in fight near South Vancouver nighclub
Vancouver police are investigating the city's fifth homicide of the year, after a man was stabbed to death outside a nightclub in the Marpole area. Grace Ke reports – May 23, 2022

Vancouver police have identified the victim of the city’s fifth homicide of the year as a 19-year-old man.

Police said Naseb Fazil suffered fatal stab wounds during a fight that broke out on the street between a large group near S.W. Marine Drive and Hudson Street on May 23 at 3:30 a.m.

Fazil was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, police said.

Vancouver police investigate homicide outside high-end nightclub

“Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows there were numerous people in the area at the time Naseb Fazil was killed,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release. “We need those people to call police and provide investigators with any information they have. We particularly want to speak with anyone who has cell phone video that may have captured the incident.”

A 24-year-old man was arrested. The investigation remains active and ongoing, police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

