Identity of Vancouver’s fifth homicide victim of 2022 released

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have identified the victim of the city’s fifth homicide of the year as a 19-year-old man.

Police said Naseb Fazil suffered fatal stab wounds during a fight that broke out on the street between a large group near S.W. Marine Drive and Hudson Street on May 23 at 3:30 a.m.

Fazil was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, police said.

“Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows there were numerous people in the area at the time Naseb Fazil was killed,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release. “We need those people to call police and provide investigators with any information they have. We particularly want to speak with anyone who has cell phone video that may have captured the incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old man was arrested. The investigation remains active and ongoing, police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.